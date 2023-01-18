UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After BoJ Keeps Easing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher after BoJ keeps easing

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with investors relieved after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary easing policies unchanged, sending the yen cheaper.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.50 percent, or 652.44 points, to end at 26,791.12, while the broader Topix index added 1.68 percent, or 32.04 points, to 1,934.93.

During early afternoon trade, the Japanese central bank said there would be no change to its longstanding ultra-loose policies, bucking heavy speculation that it could again tweak a key lever.

The bank's decision after a two-day meeting also sent the yen plunging against the dollar from around 128.45 yen on Wednesday morning to 139.74 yen in late Tokyo hours.

"Investors were relieved to see the result was in line with" the majority of market-watchers' expectations, senior strategist Ichiro Asai of SBI Securities told AFP.

Before the BoJ decision, "the yen had soared too far due to market speculation, and traders are now re-adjusting their positions", while the weaker yen is supporting Japanese shares, said Asai.

Last month, the central bank shocked the market by adjusting one of its policy tools, widening the band in which it allows rates for 10-year government bonds to move.

"Even though the BoJ didn't tweak its policy this time, it is now clear that its yield curve control (policy tool) has to be modified and speculation about the BoJ's next move could emerge again" in coming weeks, he said.

In Tokyo, some exporters were higher, with Olympus surging 4.76 percent to 2,441.5 yen, Hitachi climbing 3.07 percent to 6,656 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gaining 2.72 percent to 9,440 yen.

Nissan, which started in negative territory, ended up 2.81 percent at 435.3 yen, a day after a source said Nissan and Renault were nearing a "historic" rebalancing of their auto alliance, with a deal likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other automakers also bounced back, with Toyota gaining 2.50 percent to 1,909.5 yen and Honda ending up 0.94 percent at 3,123 yen.

Banks ended lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial losing 0.79 percent to 943.1 yen, Mizuho Financial slipping 0.17 percent to 2,005.0 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial closing down 0.22 percent at 5,507 yen.

