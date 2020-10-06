UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After Trump Leaves Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after Trump leaves hospital

Tokyo, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending Wall Street rallies, after US President Donald Trump arrived back at the White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.52 percent, or 121.59 points, to 23,433.73, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.52 percent, or 8.50 points, to 1,645.75.

