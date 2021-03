(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, tracking rises in US shares as investors cheered President Joe Biden's pledge to boost vaccination efforts.

The Nikkei 225 gained 1.56 percent, or 446.82 points, to end at 29,176.70, while the broader Topix index rose 1.46 percent, or 28.61 points, to 1,984.16.