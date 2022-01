Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains 12th Jan, 2022

Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending gains on Wall Street as investors bought growth shares after a three-day losing streak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending gains on Wall Street as investors bought growth shares after a three-day losing streak.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.92 percent, or 543.18 points, to 28,765.66, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 percent, or 32.54 points, to 2,019.36.