Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After US Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks finished higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak and tracking gains on Wall Street, as Japanese markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.88 percent, or 420.30 points, to end at 22,750.24, while the broader Topix index gained 2.54 percent, or 39.22 points, to 1,585.96.

