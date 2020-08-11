Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks finished higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak and tracking gains on Wall Street, as Japanese markets resumed trade after a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.88 percent, or 420.30 points, to end at 22,750.24, while the broader Topix index gained 2.54 percent, or 39.22 points, to 1,585.96.