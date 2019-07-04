UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After Wall Street Records 04 July 2019

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall Street records 04 July 2019

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from record-setting gains on Wall Street, with investors waiting for the release of US unemployment figures

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from record-setting gains on Wall Street, with investors waiting for the release of US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.30 percent, or 64.29 points, to 21,702.45, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 percent, or 10.24 points, at 1,589.78.

