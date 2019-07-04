Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After Wall Street Records 04 July 2019
Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from record-setting gains on Wall Street, with investors waiting for the release of US unemployment figures
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.30 percent, or 64.29 points, to 21,702.45, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 percent, or 10.24 points, at 1,589.78.