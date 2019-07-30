Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of Fed policy meeting 30 July 2019

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, propped up by investors buying on dips ahead of a central bank decision in the US

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, propped up by investors buying on dips ahead of a central bank decision in the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.43 percent or 92.51 to end at 21,709.31, while the broader Topix index was up 0.45 percent or 7.01 points at 1,575.58.