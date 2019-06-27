UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Ahead Of G20

Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of G20

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday boosted by a halt in the Yen's appreciation, with investors focused on this week's Group of 20 summit and key US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.19 percent or 251.58 points to end at 21,338.17, while the broader Topix index rose 1.23 percent or 18.93 points at 1,553.27.

