Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Ahead Of US Data

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of US data

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday following a strong rally on Wall Street, with investors awaiting US jobs data due later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday following a strong rally on Wall Street, with investors awaiting US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.41 percent, or 146.56 points, to 36,158.02, while the broader Topix index added 0.22 percent, or 5.64 points, to 2,539.68.

"The Japanese market was higher, particularly in value-added semiconductor stocks," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The rise comes after "the positive results of Meta and Amazon led to a further rise in after-hours trading in addition to the substantial gains in the US market".

The dollar fetched 146.40 yen, virtually unchanged from its New York level on Thursday.

The release of the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day will be closely followed, with investors hoping for a soft reading that would give the Federal Reserve a little room to cut interest rates earlier.

Markets globally took a hit when the central bank on Wednesday warned it was unlikely to reduce borrowing costs in March, as had been widely expected just a few weeks ago.

Chip-linked shares were higher in Tokyo, with Advantest soaring 3.26 percent to 6,137 yen and Tokyo Electron gaining 1.66 percent to 28,100 yen.

Nintendo jumped 2.00 percent to 8,476 yen and Sony rose 0.59 percent to 14,475 yen.

But Aozora Bank plunged nearly 16 percent to 2,150 yen after the lender forecast a loss because of bad property loans in the United States, having dived 27.4 percent the previous day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Reading New York United States March Stocks Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

9 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

29 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

51 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

14 minutes ago
PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance ..

PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 i ..

Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 in 76ers win

6 minutes ago
 Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

3 hours ago
 'Sandfishing' a risky lifeline in impoverished C.A ..

'Sandfishing' a risky lifeline in impoverished C.Africa

6 minutes ago
 UN rights experts decry 'deliberate' killing of jo ..

UN rights experts decry 'deliberate' killing of journalists by Israel in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Over 1.68 million voters to elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs i ..

Over 1.68 million voters to elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs in Karachi East district

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business