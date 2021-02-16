Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of vaccine rollout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors kept a bullish outlook with Japan preparing to start coronavirus vaccinations, fuelling hopes for economic normalisation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.28 percent, or 383.60 points, to end at 30,467.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.57 percent, or 11.14 points, to 1,965.08.