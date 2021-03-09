(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher in choppy trade Tuesday, as the Yen's retreat against the U.S. Dollar lifted export-oriented issues while U.S. stock futures' gains helped lift the market mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 284.69 points, or 0.

99 percent, from Monday to close the day at 29,027.94.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 24.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to finish at 1,917.68.

Real estate, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.