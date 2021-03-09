UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher As Yen's Retreat Lifts Exporters 9 March 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen's retreat lifts exporters 9 march 2021

Tokyo stocks closed higher in choppy trade Tuesday, as the yen's retreat against the U.S. dollar lifted export-oriented issues while U.S. stock futures' gains helped lift the market mood

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher in choppy trade Tuesday, as the Yen's retreat against the U.S. Dollar lifted export-oriented issues while U.S. stock futures' gains helped lift the market mood.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 284.69 points, or 0.

99 percent, from Monday to close the day at 29,027.94.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 24.10 points, or 1.27 percent, to finish at 1,917.68.

Real estate, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

13 minutes ago

British High Commission’s Development Director v ..

20 minutes ago

Japan May Approve Use of 7-Shot Insulin Syringes t ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9 march 2021

3 minutes ago

New Zealand establishes independent group to overs ..

3 minutes ago

ISS Crew Will Apply Sealant to Second Crack in Rus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.