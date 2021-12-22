UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher But Virus Concerns Linger 22nd Dec, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:57 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher but virus concerns linger 22nd Dec, 2021

Okyo stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday but the mood was dampened by Japan detecting its first community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday but the mood was dampened by Japan detecting its first community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.16 percent or 44.62 points at 28,562.21, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.09 percent or 1.72 points at 1,971.51.

The Japanese market started with strong gains but began to lose steam after reports emerged that community spread of Omicron had been detected in the western city of Osaka, said senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

Share prices were volatile because of thin trading volume this week, with many investors taking year-end holidays, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 114.14 in Asian trade, against 114.09 Yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares, Eisai was up 1.21 percent at 7,122 yen with Japan's health ministry expected to discuss the approval of an Alzheimer's treatment jointly developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical firm and its US partner Biogen.

Sony Group rallied 2.77 percent to 13,930 yen but SoftBank Group was down 0.24 percent at 5,390 yen and Toyota closed 0.68 percent lower at 2,056.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Holidays Osaka Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'We have nothing left': Philippine typhoon survivo ..

'We have nothing left': Philippine typhoon survivors plead for help

1 minute ago
 One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at M ..

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

1 minute ago
 Over 2.7 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.7 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Belarusian NPP Starts Loading Nuclear Fuel Into 2n ..

Belarusian NPP Starts Loading Nuclear Fuel Into 2nd Energy Unit Reactor - Energy ..

1 minute ago
 NCOC team checks vaccination status on public tran ..

NCOC team checks vaccination status on public transport

29 minutes ago
 South Korean speed skating champ suspended, doubtf ..

South Korean speed skating champ suspended, doubtful for Olympics

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.