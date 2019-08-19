Tokyo stocks close higher following Wall St gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street with all eyes on key events this week including a major speech by the US Federal Reserve chief.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.71 percent, or 144.35 points, to end at 20,563.16, while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 percent, or 9.04 points, to 1,494.33.