Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Following Wall St Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher following Wall St gains

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street with all eyes on key events this week including a major speech by the US Federal Reserve chief

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street with all eyes on key events this week including a major speech by the US Federal Reserve chief.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.71 percent, or 144.35 points, to end at 20,563.16, while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 percent, or 9.04 points, to 1,494.33.

