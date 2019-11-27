Tokyo stocks close higher for fourth consecutive session

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks rose for a fourth straight session Wednesday, helped by a cheaper Yen and rallies on Wall Street with a continued focus on developments in the US-China talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.28 percent or 64.45 points to close at 23,437.77, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.31 percent or 5.27 points to end at 1,710.98.