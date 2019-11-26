Tokyo stocks close higher for third consecutive session

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks rose for a third straight session Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to investor confidence.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.35 percent, or 80.51 points, to close at 23,373.32, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.16 percent, or 2.75 points, to 1,705.71.