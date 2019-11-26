UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher For Third Consecutive Session

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher for third consecutive session

Tokyo stocks rose for a third straight session Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to investor confidence

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks rose for a third straight session Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to investor confidence.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.35 percent, or 80.51 points, to close at 23,373.32, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.16 percent, or 2.75 points, to 1,705.71.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Progress Stocks

Recent Stories

Accident claims ten lives, leaves several injured ..

16 minutes ago

China nature reserve sees over 50,000 migratory bi ..

16 minutes ago

Dumper falls into canal, two drowned

16 minutes ago

S. Korea, China, Japan to hold fresh round of FTA ..

16 minutes ago

Chinese astronomers discover dark matter-deficient ..

16 minutes ago

Australian gran wins Malaysia drugs death sentence ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.