Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Helped By Cheap Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:35 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday helped by a cheaper Yen against the Dollar as investors kept their focus on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.24 percent, or 68.11 points, at 27,888.15, while the broader Topix index gained 0.36 percent, or 6.94 points, to 1,936.28.

