Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheaper yen

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday helped by a cheaper Yen against the Dollar, as worries over a no-deal Brexit and the US-China trade war receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.35 percent or 73.68 points at 21,392.10 while the broader Topix index was up 0.44 percent or 6.88 points at 1,557.99 at the close.