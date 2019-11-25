UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On A Cheaper Yen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday helped by a cheaper Yen and rallies in New York as traders remained focused on the US-China trade talks and the situation in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.78 percent, or 179.93 points, to 23,292.81, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 percent, or 11.62 points, to 1,702.96.

