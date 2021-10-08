Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

Okyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors continued buying back following recent declines in the Japanese market and rallies on Wall Street

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors continued buying back following recent declines in the Japanese market and rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.34 percent, or 370.73 points, to 28,048.94, while the broader Topix index firmed 1.15 percent, or 22.23 points, to 1,961.85.