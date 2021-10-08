Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors continued buying back following recent declines in the Japanese market and rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.34 percent, or 370.73 points, to 28,048.94. Over the week, however, it lost 2.5 percent.

The broader Topix index firmed 1.15 percent, or 22.23 points, to 1,961.85, but declined 1.2 percent from a week before.

"Bargain-hunting was sustained" after the Nikkei index snapped an eight-day losing streak on Thursday, said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The gains also followed a buoyant session on Wall Street fuelled by relief at a congressional agreement that removed the near-term risk of a US debt default.

"But investors took a wait-and-see attitude in late trading ahead of US jobs data" due later in the day, Horiuchi told AFP.

"Players are also shifting their focus to corporate results ahead of the nation's earnings season," he added.

The Dollar fetched 111.88 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 111.63 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Honda gained 1.14 percent to 3,370 yen after ratings agency S&P revised up its outlook of the shares to "stable", while its bigger rival Toyota climbed 2.88 percent to 1,923 yen.

But convenience store operator Lawson lost 0.55 percent to 5,390 yen after it reported a smaller-than-expected operating profit.

Japan's household spending was down 3.0 percent year-on-year in August as expenditure on food and transportation declined during the country's virus state of emergency, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Japan lifted the state of emergency on October 1 as the number of infections declined steadily.

The spending data did not prompt a strong market reaction.