Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting 3rd Dec, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:08 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index recovered its early losses and closed higher on Friday as investors bought back shares following recent declines

Tokyo, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index recovered its early losses and closed higher on Friday as investors bought back shares following recent declines.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.00 percent, or 276.20 points, to 28,029.57. Over the week, it lost 2.5 percent.

The broader Topix index gained 1.63 percent, or 31.49 points to 1,957.86 but lost 1.4 percent from a week earlier.

The Nikkei index opened lower on concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"But investors bought on dips following the recent slump," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Investors also welcomed the approval by the US Congress of a stopgap funding bill, in a rare show of cross-party unity to keep Federal agencies running into 2022 and avert a costly holiday season government shutdown.

"But the buying sentiment was limited as many players were on the sidelines, shifting focus to US payroll figures later in the day," Horiuchi told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 113.21 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 113.17 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Toyota jumped 1.63 percent to 2,079 yen after it said 100 percent of its new vehicles sold in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.

Airlines rebounded from declines in the previous session, with ANA Holdings trading up 5.14 percent at 2,321.5 yen and Japan Airlines up 5.45 percent at 2,125 yen.

