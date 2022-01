Tokyo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended with gains on Wednesday as investors sought bargains while digesting the impact of a cheaper Yen.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.10 percent, or 30.37 points, to 29,332.16, while the broader Topix index rose 0.45 percent, or 9.05 points, at 2,039.27.