Tokyo, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as a cheap Yen and the continued fall in new virus cases in Japan helped boost the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.58 percent, or 176.71 points, at 30,500.05 while the broader Topix index gained 0.48 percent, or 10.01 points, to end the session at 2,100.17.