Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Dip-buying, Robust Earnings 13 April 2021

13th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday as investors sought out issues deemed oversold following the market's recent decline, with sentiment supported by firms reporting solid earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 212.88 points, or 0.

72 percent, from Monday to close the day at 29,751.61.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 3.96 points, or 0.20 percent, to finish at 1,958.55.

Iron and steel, securities house and glass and ceramics product issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play.

