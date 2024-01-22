Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Firm Tech Shares
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday with the Nikkei benchmark hitting a fresh 34-year intraday high, supported by high-value semiconductor-related shares.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 583.68 points, or 1.62 percent, from Friday to 36,546.95, its highest close since February 1990.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 34.89 points, or 1.39 percent, higher at 2,544.92, also its highest finish since February 1990.
A wide range of issues were bought as the Nikkei index briefly gained over 600 points, as semiconductor-related stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest were particularly high following sharp gains on a key U.
S. semiconductor index late last week, analysts said.
Meanwhile, market watchers here were focused on the two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting starting later Monday.
Stocks were bought due to renewed confidence that the central bank will not surprise nor signal any changes, they added.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, insurance and electric appliance issues.
