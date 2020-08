Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as investors welcomed news of a newly approved coronavirus treatment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.35 percent, or 311.26 points, to end at 23,296.77, while the broader Topix index gained 1.13 percent, or 18.10 points, to 1,625.23.