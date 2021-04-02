Tokyo stocks close higher on optimism over U.S. economic recovery 2 april 2021

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday as the market mood was brightened by upbeat U.S. economic data and falling bond yields, with President Joe Biden's 2 trillion U.S. dollar infrastructure spending plan underpinning a risk-on stance

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday as the market mood was brightened by upbeat U.S. economic data and falling bond yields, with President Joe Biden's 2 trillion U.S. Dollar infrastructure spending plan underpinning a risk-on stance.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 465.13 points, or 1.

58 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 29,854.00.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.98 points, or 0.71 percent, to finish at 1,971.62.

Electric appliance, information and communication, and pulp and paper issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.