Tokyo stocks close higher on solid earnings, COVID-19 concerns weigh on gains

TOKYO, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as solid earning reports from Japanese companies lifted the market mood, although concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Japan saw gains capped.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 284.64 points, or 1.07 percent, from Friday to close the day at 27,001.98.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 19.04 points, or 1.01 percent, to finish at 1,895.93.

Local brokers said that trading took its cues from Wall Street's solid performance late last week, with domestic earnings reports further buoying the market mood.

"Stocks extended gains after firms with strong earnings pushed up the market as a whole, prompting investors to chase the upside further with improving sentiment," Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., was quoted as saying.

In terms of the direction of the market this week, some dealers said that earnings and economic data would dictate investors' moves.