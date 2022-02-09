Tokyo stocks close higher on sound earnings 9th Feb, 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday helped by a better-than-expected profit reported by Toyota and other companies, with investors turning their attention to US inflation data due later this week

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.08 percent, or 295.35 points, at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix index was up 0.94 percent, or 18.16 points, at 1,952.22.

Toyota logged a forecast-beating net profit of $6.8 billion for the three months to December, even as a global chip crunch and a pandemic-driven parts shortage forced production cuts.

The Japanese auto giant, which kept its crown as the world's top-selling carmaker in 2021, left its annual net profit forecast unchanged but slightly lowered its full-year vehicle sales and production targets.

"Toyota shares gained after the earnings report as market expectations on its earnings had been at low levels," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Toyota shares closed up 0.94 percent at 2,317.5 yen.

Market players are also waiting for the US consumer price index due on Thursday, with investors cautious on active trading, analysts said.

Investment giant SoftBank Group soared 5.85 percent to close at 5,612 Yen after it said Tuesday that its sale of chip group Arm to Nvidia had collapsed. Investors digested the news ahead of Wednesday's session because the announcement had been widely reported beforehand, analysts said.

Nissan rallied 5.67 percent to 626.6 yen after it hiked its annual net profit forecast again Tuesday on strong interim results.

Honda was up 0.35 percent at 3,421 yen ahead of its earnings reports. After the market close, Honda said it has revised up its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Toshiba slipped 2.01 percent to 4,620 yen after S&P said its ratings of the tech conglomerate "may come under heavy pressure if the company's revised reorganisation plan fails to win shareholder support".

Earlier this week, Toshiba announced plans to split into two, revising an earlier proposal to spin off two segments.

The Dollar fetched 115.49 yen in Asian trade, against 115.53 yen in New York late Tuesday.