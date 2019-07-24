Tokyo stocks close higher on trade hopes 24 July 2019

(@imziishan)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as reports that face-to-face US-China talks will be held next week lifted hopes for a trade agreement

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as reports that face-to-face US-China talks will be held next week lifted hopes for a trade agreement.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.41 percent, or 88.69 points, at 21,709.57, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.40 percent, or 6.27 points, at 1,575.09.