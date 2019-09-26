UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US-China Trade Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on US-China trade hopes

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump on China trade talks and the announcement of a US-Japan trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump on China trade talks and the announcement of a US-Japan trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.13 percent, or 28.09 points, to 22,048.24 while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 percent, or 3.19 points, at 1,623.27.

