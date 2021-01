Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe Biden took office.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.82 percent, or 233.60 points, to 28,756.86, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 percent, or 11.06 points, to 1,860.64.