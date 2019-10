Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a four-day winning streak on Thursday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.55 percent, or 125.22 points, to end at 22,750.60, while the broader Topix index was up 0.34 percent, or 5.60 points, to 1,643.74.