UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US Rallies, Cheap Yen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies, cheap yen

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.24 percent, or 485.38 points, to end at 22,195.38, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.78 percent, or 26.58 points, to 1,522.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Stocks From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

12 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.