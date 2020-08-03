Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies, cheap yen

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.24 percent, or 485.38 points, to end at 22,195.38, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.78 percent, or 26.58 points, to 1,522.64.