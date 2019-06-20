Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 June 2019

Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street as the US central bank signalled it could soon cut interest rates

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.60 percent, or 128.99 points, to 21,462.86, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.30 percent, or 4.63 points, at 1,559.90.