Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US Relief Bill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on US relief bill

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on positive sentiment over the US coronavirus relief bill, but investors remain cautious after Japan detected cases of the new strain of Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent, or 197.42 points, to 26,854.03 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 percent, or 9.63 points, at 1,788.04.

si/kaf/fox

