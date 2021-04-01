Tokyo stocks close higher on US stimulus

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as investors mulled the effects of a $2-trillion US spending plan on the global market and kept an eye on US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.72 percent, or 210.07 points, to end at 29,388.87, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.19 percent, or 3.64 points, to 1,957.64.