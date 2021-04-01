UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US Stimulus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on US stimulus

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as investors mulled the effects of a $2-trillion US spending plan on the global market and kept an eye on US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.72 percent, or 210.07 points, to end at 29,388.87, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.19 percent, or 3.64 points, to 1,957.64.

