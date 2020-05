Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on expectations the state of emergency will be lifted for the whole nation including economic powerhouse Tokyo.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.73 percent or 353.49 points to end at 20,741.65, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.65 percent or 24.40 points to 1,502.20.