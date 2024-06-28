Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Weaker Yen
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the yen slid to its weakest value against the dollar since 1986
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the yen slid to its weakest value against the dollar since 1986.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.61 percent, or 241.54 points, to 39,583.08, while the broader Topix index rose 0.57 percent, or 15.93 points, to 2,809.63.
"As the yen weakened further against the dollar, Japanese equities extended their gains," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.
A weaker Japanese currency helps exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits.
One dollar bought 161.12 yen at around 0100 GMT, before it was down to 160.93 yen in the afternoon in Tokyo. The greenback traded at 160.79 yen in New York on Thursday.
Japan's finance ministry spent 9.79 trillion yen ($61 billion) to prop up the yen between April 26 and May 29.
But analysts now say it is possible traders will keep pushing the envelope to see at what point the government will act, with some saying the currency could hit 170.
The Japanese currency has cratered from around 115 per dollar before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
This plunge is due in part to the Bank of Japan's policy of maintaining ultra-low interest rates to support the economy, while other central banks have hiked theirs.
In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 2.51 percent to 10,3980 yen while Toyota climbed 0.83 percent 3,290 yen.
Semiconductors were higher with Advantest surging 3.00 percent to 6,425 yen and Tokyo Electron advancing 0.29 percent to 34,900 yen.
Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals tanked 7.03 percent to 5,223 yen after the health ministry said the company was probing 76 more deaths in the supplement scare.
Shortly before the opening bell, ministry data showed Japan's industrial output for May increased 2.8 percent from the previous month.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points11 minutes ago
-
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI30 minutes ago
-
SMEDA launches 10 years cluster based development plan11 minutes ago
-
Japan's jobless rate unchanged in May at 2.6 pct1 hour ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% in April36 minutes ago
-
China allocates funds to flood-stricken areas1 hour ago
-
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy36 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister announces tax exemption for health, education sectors inputs2 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise before US inflation, amid vote activity13 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.73 pc3 hours ago
-
Economy poised for growth in FY2024-25: Finance Ministry3 hours ago
-
Govt to increase tax to GDP ratio to 13%: Finance Minister4 hours ago