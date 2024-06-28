Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Weaker Yen

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher on weaker yen

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the yen slid to its weakest value against the dollar since 1986

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday after the yen slid to its weakest value against the dollar since 1986.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.61 percent, or 241.54 points, to 39,583.08, while the broader Topix index rose 0.57 percent, or 15.93 points, to 2,809.63.

"As the yen weakened further against the dollar, Japanese equities extended their gains," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

A weaker Japanese currency helps exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits.

One dollar bought 161.12 yen at around 0100 GMT, before it was down to 160.93 yen in the afternoon in Tokyo. The greenback traded at 160.79 yen in New York on Thursday.

Japan's finance ministry spent 9.79 trillion yen ($61 billion) to prop up the yen between April 26 and May 29.

But analysts now say it is possible traders will keep pushing the envelope to see at what point the government will act, with some saying the currency could hit 170.

The Japanese currency has cratered from around 115 per dollar before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This plunge is due in part to the Bank of Japan's policy of maintaining ultra-low interest rates to support the economy, while other central banks have hiked theirs.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 2.51 percent to 10,3980 yen while Toyota climbed 0.83 percent 3,290 yen.

Semiconductors were higher with Advantest surging 3.00 percent to 6,425 yen and Tokyo Electron advancing 0.29 percent to 34,900 yen.

Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals tanked 7.03 percent to 5,223 yen after the health ministry said the company was probing 76 more deaths in the supplement scare.

Shortly before the opening bell, ministry data showed Japan's industrial output for May increased 2.8 percent from the previous month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Russia Company Bank Tokyo New York Japan February April May Stocks From Government Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

11 minutes ago
 269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

12 minutes ago
 NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022 ..

NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23

12 minutes ago
 Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for ..

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

12 minutes ago
 Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

16 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

16 minutes ago
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

16 minutes ago
 Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

16 minutes ago
 Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oi ..

Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..

16 minutes ago
 Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move ..

Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..

18 minutes ago
 Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug d ..

Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers

18 minutes ago
 KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km lon ..

KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business