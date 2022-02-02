Tokyo stocks close higher over upbeat Japanese company earnings 2nd Feb, 2022

UrduPoint.com

February 02, 2022

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, continuing their growth to the fourth straight day, as some Japanese companies' earnings results released the previous day turned out to be better than expected

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished up 455.12 points, or 1.68 percent, from Tuesday at 27,533.60.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended 40.50 points, or 2.

14 percent, higher at 1,936.56.

Every industry category went higher except for marine transportation and electric power and gas issues. Advancing issues were led by air transportation, securities house, and iron and steel issues.

The Nikkei stayed in positive territory from the outset and extended its winning streak in the afternoon, thanks to solid earnings from such companies as ANA Holdings Inc., the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., and sensor maker Keyence Corp., brokers said.

