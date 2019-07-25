Tokyo stocks close higher supported by tech rallies

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, backed by rallies in the US tech sector and brisk earnings of Japanese chip-related firms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index finished up 0.22 percent or 48.98 points at 21,756.55, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.18 percent or 2.76 points at 1,577.85.