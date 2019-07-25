UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Supported By Tech Rallies

Tokyo stocks close higher supported by tech rallies

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, backed by rallies in the US tech sector and brisk earnings of Japanese chip-related firms

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, backed by rallies in the US tech sector and brisk earnings of Japanese chip-related firms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index finished up 0.22 percent or 48.98 points at 21,756.55, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.18 percent or 2.76 points at 1,577.85.

