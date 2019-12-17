Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Supported By US Rallies
Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to fresh record levels due to euphoria over a US-China trade deal and upbeat economic data
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 percent, or 113.77 points, to 24,066.12, the highest since early October. The broader Topix index was up 0.59 percent, or 10.33 points, at 1,747.20.