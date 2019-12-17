UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher Supported By US Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher supported by US rallies

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to fresh record levels due to euphoria over a US-China trade deal and upbeat economic data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to fresh record levels due to euphoria over a US-China trade deal and upbeat economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 percent, or 113.77 points, to 24,066.12, the highest since early October. The broader Topix index was up 0.59 percent, or 10.33 points, at 1,747.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo October Stocks

Recent Stories

PM Khan cancels his visit to Malaysia, sources say

8 minutes ago

First Test Batch of Russia's New Koalitsiya-SV Sel ..

8 minutes ago

North Korea Likely to Carry Out More Tests Given R ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Launched Counterterrorism Op ..

8 minutes ago

All religions teach lesson of peace, love, harmony ..

18 minutes ago

Micro -credit schemes launched to empower women ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.