Tokyo stocks close higher supported by US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to fresh record levels due to euphoria over a US-China trade deal and upbeat economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 percent, or 113.77 points, to 24,066.12, the highest since early October. The broader Topix index was up 0.59 percent, or 10.33 points, at 1,747.20.