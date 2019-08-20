UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher, Tracking US Rallies

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from bullish trade on Wall Street

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index moved up 0.55 percent, or 114.06 points, to end at 20,677.22, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.83 percent, or 12.44 points, to 1,506.77.

