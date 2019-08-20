Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking US rallies

Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from bullish trade on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from bullish trade on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index moved up 0.55 percent, or 114.06 points, to end at 20,677.22, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.83 percent, or 12.44 points, to 1,506.77.