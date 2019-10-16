Tokyo Stocks Close Higher, Tracking US Rallies 16 October 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:28 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, taking a positive lead on Wall Street following a batch of strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.20 percent, or 265.71 points, to end at 22,472.92, while the broader Topix index rose 0.70 percent, or 11.31 points, to 1,631.51.