Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking Wall St rally

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street where tech shares rallied as long-term yields sank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.67 percent, or 189.37 points, to end at 28,553.98, while the broader Topix index was up 0.34 percent, or 6.48 points, to 1,919.52.

"The Nikkei index climbed for four straight days following gains of three major US indexes," Okasan Online Securities said, noting that major Japanese shares rose, tracking gains on US tech shares.

Wall Street was back in rally mode overnight, embracing hopes for brighter days as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs in the United States.

Investors remained cautious about a potential tapering of US monetary easing, and were also bargain-hunting for shares that are sensitive to economic cycles, analysts said.

High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply-chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got under way.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group climbed 0.54 percent to 8,360 Yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.93 percent to 87,570 yen.

Sony grew 2.33 percent to 10,755 yen while Nintendo jumped 2.69 percent to 66,750 yen.

Toyota rose 0.47 percent to 8,877 yen while Honda lost 0.86 percent to 3,300 yen. Nissan dipped 0.07 percent to 532.4 yen.

The Dollar fetched 108.75 yen in Asian trade, against 108.76 yen in New York late Monday.