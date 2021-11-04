Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Earnings On 4th Nov, 2021
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:34 AM
Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by rallies on Wall Street and in other Asian markets, as investors eyed corporate earnings in Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.93 percent or 273.47 points at 29,794.37, while the broader Topix index finished up 1.18 percent or 23.89 points at 2,055.56.