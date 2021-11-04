UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Earnings On 4th Nov, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:34 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on 4th Nov, 2021

Okyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by rallies on Wall Street and in other Asian markets, as investors eyed corporate earnings in Japan

Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by rallies on Wall Street and in other Asian markets, as investors eyed corporate earnings in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.93 percent or 273.47 points at 29,794.37, while the broader Topix index finished up 1.18 percent or 23.89 points at 2,055.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim yout ..

PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim youth

56 seconds ago
 Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sada ..

Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sadaqat Abbasi

25 seconds ago
 RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race ..

RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Vo ..

12 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreig ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry - Reports

12 minutes ago
 UAE shares same goals to protect children&#039;s r ..

UAE shares same goals to protect children&#039;s rights, empower youth: European ..

34 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 248.05 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 248.05 million

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.