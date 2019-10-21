UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Earnings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with focus shifting to Japanese corporate earnings season starting this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with focus shifting to Japanese corporate earnings season starting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 56.22 points, to end at 22,548.90, while the broader Topix index gained 0.41 percent, or 6.61 points, to 1,628.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Brexit Stocks

Recent Stories

JUI-F Chief says Rahber Committee to decide the fa ..

28 minutes ago

Dengue cases reach to 5863 with 28 new cases in KP ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Maritime industry seeks solutions to limit polluti ..

12 minutes ago

Pound dips as Brexit saga drags but hopes for deal ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.