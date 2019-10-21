Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with focus shifting to Japanese corporate earnings season starting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 56.22 points, to end at 22,548.90, while the broader Topix index gained 0.41 percent, or 6.61 points, to 1,628.60.