Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by rising US futures after sharp drops in the previous session, while investors remained cautious over the Ukraine crisis

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by rising US futures after sharp drops in the previous session, while investors remained cautious over the Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.58 percent, or 145.07 points, to end at 25,307.85, while the broader Topix index rose 0.71 percent, or 12.74 points, to 1,812.28.

"The Nikkei index rebounded despite falls of the three major US indexes last week," Okasan Online Securities said.

"A wide range of shares were bought and the market reacted positively to rising US futures." Investors were also watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as representatives from both countries were set to hold a new round of online talks on Monday.

The Dollar fetched 117.79 Yen in Asian trade, up from 117.26 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher, with Toyota soaring 2.87 percent to 1,914 yen, Nissan rising 2.04 percent to 464.8 yen and Honda climbing 1.05 percent to 3,148 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 2.20 percent to 8,330 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 1.30 percent to 53,470 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.41 percent to 57,930 yen while SoftBank Group slid 0.73 percent to 4,450 yen. Sony fell 1.21 percent to 11,380 yen.

