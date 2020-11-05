UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On US Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US election

Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, as a result in US presidential election appeared imminent

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, as a result in US presidential election appeared imminent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.73 percent or 410.05 points at 24,105.28 while the broader Topix index was up 1.39 percent or 22.69 points at 1,649.94.

The prospect of an election win for Joe Biden was fuelling the gains, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

He said the market was "supported by optimism that the US presidential election will soon have a final result, with speculation Biden is edging closer to victory".

The knife-edge presidential race has tilted toward Democrat Biden with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but President Donald Trump claimed -- without offering any evidence -- that he was being cheated and went to court to try and stop vote-counting.

The Dollar fetched 104.

30 Yen in Asian trade, against 104.50 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, pharmaceutical firm Eisai surged 17.91 percent to the day's cap of 9,875 yen after a US food and Drug Administration report said an experimental Alzheimer's therapy it co-developed with Biogen appears effective.

Gaming giant Nintendo ended up 2.17 percent at 57,910 yen ahead of its earnings report due later Thursday.

Small-car specialist Suzuki Motor rallied 4.89 percent to 4,894 yen. After the market close, it posted a 31.5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit in the six months to September and forecast 110 billion yen ($1.05 billion) net profit for the fiscal year to March 2021, down 18 percent from the previous year.

SoftBank Group rallied 5.12 percent to end at 6,870 yen after a report said an Abu Dhabi wealth fund had led a $700 million funding round for a technology start-up backed by the conglomerate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Technology Dollar Abu Dhabi Trump Tokyo New York Turkish Lira March September Stocks Market From Suzuki Race Asia Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Biden is short 6 electoral votes to reach White Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops s ..

1 minute ago

About 45% up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Road ..

2 minutes ago

Oregon police face off with far-left protesters

2 minutes ago

Oregon Deploys National Guard to Portland to Contr ..

2 minutes ago

Work Continues to Free Russian Detainees in Libya ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.