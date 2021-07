Tokyo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday in sluggish trade on growing concerns over another wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.64 percent, or 185.09 points, to 28,598.19 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37 percent, or 7.32 points, to 1,948.99.